Child killed, two injured in South Waziristan blast near school

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: A child was killed and two others injured when a bomb exploded near a school in South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

Authorities said the incident happened when a bomb planted on a roadside near Gomal Public School in Wana city of South Waziristan went off.

Rescue personnel shifted the injured children to hospital, where their condition is said to be critical.

According to local sources, all the victim children belonged to the same family.

Reportedly, unidentified people had planted the bomb on a roadside, which went off as the children passed by.

The police force reached the spot and started an investigation.

