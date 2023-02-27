BHC rejects bail plea of Gwadar’s Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday rejected post arrest bail plea of Gwadar’s Haq do Tehreek (HDT) leader Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman.

Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman was arrested last month by police on charges of inciting violence and other cases registered against him.

A bench of the high court comprised of the Chief Justice and Justice Gul Hassan Tareen ruled over the petition.

The court observed that the rights’ movement was turned into a violent campaign over inciting by the petitioner and a policeman was murdered. “The life of a police constable is as precious as of a political worker or leader,” the bench observed.

“It seems the petitioner has been involved in the crime, so as he could not be granted concession of bail,” the court ruled.

Hidayat-ur-Rehman and three other persons, including Naseeb Nosherwani and Hassan Murad, were taken into custody from the premises of the court.

Police booked Haq Do Tehreek leader Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman on charges of murder, attempt to murder, inciting people for violence and other charges.

The provincial government attempted to hold negotiations with the protesters, led by Haq Do Tehreek (HDT), but the situation turned violent in the last week of December after a policeman was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a demonstration.

The protesters were demanding reduction in the number of check posts, easier border trade, and a total end to deep-sea fish trawling in the sea next to Gwadar.