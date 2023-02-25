Six PTI Pindi leaders shifted to Shahpur Jail from Adiala

SARGODHA: Six leaders of the 47 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and leaders, including six former MNAs and MPAs who had been surrendered to police and were taken to Adiala Jail Friday, were shifted to Shahpur Jail in Sargodha on Saturday.

The PTI leaders and workers in Rawalpindi surrendered to police on the third day of the party’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, which party Chairman Imran Khan had announced in reaction to arrests of party leaders in fake cases.

All the leaders were shifted to Shahpur jail in a prison van late Friday night.

The PTI leaders who were shifted to Shahpur included: Sadaqat Abbasi, Zulfi Bukhari, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Latasab Satti, Ijaz Khan Jazi and others.

After Lahore and Peshawar, the campaign reached Rawalpindi on the third of ‘Jail Baro Tehreek’ on Friday.

The movement was kicked off on Wednesday from Lahore where core leadership from Punjab, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Senator Azam Khan Swati, and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema gave court arrests.

The ‘court arrest’ drive was launched in protest over “violations of the fundamental rights”, “abuse of the Constitution”, “unprecedented inflation” and “economic meltdown”.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan lauded PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) leadership for a massive turnout in ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.

The former prime minister Imran Khan in his tweet congratulated the KP PTI parliamentarians for leading the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ from the front.

He wrote, “Today was a massive turnout led by PTI’s KP leadership for the Jail Bharo Tehreek. Congratulations to our KP PTI parliamentarians for leading from the front and to our workers for their janoon (passion) and commitment.”

Earlier, Imran Khan had said there were two main reasons for the campaign that aimed at achieving ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ [real freedom].

“One, it is a peaceful, non-violent protest against the attack on our constitutionally-guaranteed fundamental rights,” he wrote while highlighting that illegal corruption cases and FIRs were being registered against the PTI leaders.