Misbah impressed by three young cricketers in HBL PSL 8

By Staff Report

Three young cricketers have particularly impressed former Pakistan coach, Misbahul Haq, in the ongoing eighth edition of Pakistan Super League.

While speaking to media on Saturday at an event in Lahore, the former captain was appreciative of the young talent on display but wants to wait till the end of the tournament to pass any judgement.

“Ihsanulllah is an outstanding fast bowler considering the way he has performed. Then there is Azam Khan and Saim [Ayub]. Let’s see, how well they fare in the remaining matches of the league,” Misbah said.

Ihsanullah is currently the leading wicket taker in the league with 12 wickets, while Saim has impressed with his classical shots during his solitary fifty in the tournament for Peshawar Zalmi.

Misbah also heaped special praise on Azam, who played a blazing knock of 97 runs from 42 balls against Quetta Gladiators on Friday.

“Azam was outstanding with the bat. He has improved as a batter. Previously, he used to be hit and miss and there wasn’t much consistency in his batting. However, now he is batting really well,” he added.

Staff Report
Staff Report

