Fake information

This is with reference to the report ‘Arbitration on Kishanganga, Ratle projects gets underway’ (Jan 28). The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague is hearing the case in which Pakistan has raised concerns on India’s construction of the Kishanganga project on the Jhelum river and the proposed construction plan for Ratle project on the Chenab river in India-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan has raised objections on the construction of these projects as they would impede water flow to Pakistan. It is also against the Indus Waters Treaty signed between Pakistan and India on Sept 19, 1960, for the use of water of the Indus water system.

As reported by the Indian media, India has offered Pakistan to resolve the issue bilaterally through negotiations within 90 days, but this offer may have been made to divert the issue from the arbitration court which India has boycotted. However, the court is competent enough to proceed ex-parte, which it seems to be in the process of doing. As there is complete silence on the news officially perhaps because of its sensitivity, the social media on both ends of divide is busy spreading false news which should not be believed till the arbitration court gives its decision.

MALIK UL QUDDOOS

KARACHI