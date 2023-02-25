NATIONAL

ECP rejects request to defer NA-193 Rajanpur by-polls

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday turned down the Punjab interim government’s request for delaying by-election in the NA-193 Rajanpur, scheduled for Sunday (today).

In a statement, the ECP stated that a control room has been established at the ECP secretariat to monitor the election. “The control room will be responsible for addressing complaints regarding the polling”, the ECP added.

The Punjab’s home department had approached the ECP with a request to postpone Rajanpur by-poll, citing security reasons.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had nominated Mohsin Leghari for contesting by-polls on Rajanpur’s NA-193 after the PTI chief Imran withdrew his nomination papers on account of fears of disqualification in the Tyrian White case.

The seat fell vacant due to the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Jaffar Khan Leghari. He died on December 31, 2022, in Lahore after a prolonged illness.

