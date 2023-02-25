Sports

‘Become human first’: Ramiz slams Akhtar over Babar comment

By Staff Report

Former PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja has slammed Shoaib Akhtar’s recent comments on Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal and Shaheen Afridi.

Akhtar had recently criticized Babar’s communication skills and said that he wants the Pakistan captain to become as big a brand as Indian superstar batsman, Virat Kohli.

The former pacer also mocked Akmal’s pronunciation of the word ‘screen’ on a live TV program.

While speaking on a local TV channel, Raja said that the Akhtar should refrain from giving unnecessary and over the top statements regarding other former and current cricketers.

“Shoaib Akhtar is a delusional superstar. He also had an issue recently with Kamran Akmal. He wants everyone to become a brand, but it is more important to become a human first. First become a human and then a brand,” Raja said.

“Our former players degrade our cricket brand by giving delusional statements. You will never see that happening in our neighbouring country. You will never see Sunil Gavaskar criticizing Rahul Dravid. It only happens in Pakistan, where former players don’t let others do their job professionally,” he added.

When asked about Akhtar’s aspirations about becoming chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Raja advised Akhtar to complete his graduation first.

“He needs to get a graduate degree first in order to become eligible for chairmanship of PCB,” he concluded.

