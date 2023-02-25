After Lahore, CAA to begin audit of Karachi airport from Monday

KARACHI: Safety and Quality Management System (SQMS) Directorate of the Civil Aviation Authority will undertake audit of the Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport Feb 27 (Monday) following completion the Lahore airport’s audit.

According to officials, the CAA, during the audit, will examine international aviation standards at Karachi Airport.

The airport’s runway, terminal building, airside and other sections will be examined during the audit, the officials added.

The CAA Safety and Quality Management System (SQMS) Directorate has already completed audit of the Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar airports. The directorate, during the process of audit reviews and examines international aviation standards.

Internal audit of the airports across Pakistan is mandatory under International Civil Aviation Organization rules.

The CAA SQMS wing will conduct auditor of all airports

An exclusive Safety and Quality Management System Directorate has been established within CAA to support the implementation of SMS by ANS Division (ANSP) and at Aerodromes.

The ANS Division in coordination with SQMS Directorate carries out all required functions to identify hazards in the system and to mitigate the identified risks in order to maintain the target level of safety. Any significant safety-related change to the ATS system or a new procedure is only implemented after a safety assessment has demonstrated that an acceptable level of safety will be met. Pakistan CAA has also established mechanism for post-implementation monitoring to verify that the defined level of safety continues to be met.

Besides the regulatory requirement to implement SMS, ANS Division in line with the CAA organizational policy is looking forward for implementation of a quality management system based on international standard ISO 9001-2008.