Islamia College professor murder suspect sent on physical remand

PESHAWAR: The security guard who shot dead historic Islamia College University’s (ICU) professor Bashir Ahmed was sent on two-day physical remand by the court on Thursday.

As per details, the investigation officer told the court that the suspect is accused of killing the Islamia college professor.

He was arrested from Karak, KP and the suspects should be handed over to police on physical remand for further investigation, the investigation officer informed court.

Earlier, the Peshawar police claimed to have arrested security guard who shot dead historic Islamia College University (ICU) professor Bashir Ahmed.

The KP police arrested the suspect during the raid carried out in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The slain teacher was shot dead by security guard on Sunday over a petty issue.

There were conflicting reports about an exchange of heated arguments between the accused and the deceased on different petty issues, say sources.

Bashir Ahmed was a resident of Tordher in Mardan district and was serving in the English department of the university as a lecturer, according to an official of Campus police station.

Police registered FIR against the security guard, Sher Mohammad, a resident of Sarband area of Peshawar.

Both the teacher and security guard had also exchanged hot words a month ago over an unknown issue.