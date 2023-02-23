Indian military using rape as weapon of war to silence IIOJK people: Masarat Alam

SRINAGAR: Incarcerated All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Masarrat Alam Butt, has said that the Indian military is using rape as a weapon of war to humiliate the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir and suppress their freedom struggle.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Masarrat Alam Butt in a message from New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail said Indian authorities have consistently ignored the incidents of sexual violence, leading to a culture of impunity for the troops who perpetrate such heinous war crimes under the protection of draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

He said the Indian forces have committed multiple war crimes against the people of IIOJK and 23 February is one of the blackest days in the history of Kashmir when Indian troops entered Kunanposhpora area in Kupwara district and committed mass rape.

He said Kunanposhpora area was raided that night by hundreds of Indian forces’ personnel and over a hundred girls and women were raped that night while nearly 200 men were tortured.

The APHC Chairman urged the international human rights organisations to take steps for providing justice to the victims of the Kunanposhpora tragedy.