‘Imposition of property tax aims at impoverishing IIOJK people’

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, regional politicians have strongly denounced the imposition of Property Tax saying that the move is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s larger agenda to impoverish the people of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti, talking to reporters in Srinagar said the real aim of the tax imposition is to make people of IIOJK so poor that they don’t demand anything. This is part of a larger agenda of the Modi regime to bury people of the territory, she added.

The authorities on Tuesday issued a notification for imposition of property tax in the territory which will come into effect from April 01, 2023.

Mehbooba Mufti said, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been a “disaster” for Jammu and Kashmir. “There are (natural calamities) earthquakes and floods. Just like that we have new orders every day, be it regarding jobs, demolition drive or now the property tax,” she lamented.

“How will the shopkeepers of Raghunath Bazaar in Jammu pay the tax when there is no business? In Srinagar and other towns of Kashmir, three to four families live in one house. They don’t have money to pay electricity bills and you are asking for property tax,” she maintained.

Responding to a question, the PDP chief said the people will have to resist if they want to get rid of these frequent orders.

The President of Indian National Congress IIOJK chapter, Vikar Rasool Wani, in a tweet said, “I strongly denounce the levying of property tax on our people who are unable to run their homes due to the high rate of inflation, immense unemployment rate and zero business activity.

Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami in a statement termed the levying of property tax as arbitrary and undemocratic.