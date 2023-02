LAHORE: Ghulam Muhammad Dogar has been reinstated as Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) following the verdict of Supreme Court (SC).

According to details, the federal government withdrew the suspension order of former Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar after Supreme Court (SC) reinstated him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) suspended the order of former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar’s transfer.