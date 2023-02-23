‘Court arrest drive’: Police to keep PTI leaders in separate jails in Punjab

LAHORE: The leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who volunteered their arrest in Lahore as part of the “Jail Bharo” movement would be detained in various cities.

Sources said PTI’s Senior Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi had been sent to Attock, General Secretary Asad Umar and Murad Raas to DG Khan and Azam Swati had been sent to Rahim Yar Khan. Former home minister Omar Sarfraz Cheema will be detained at Bhakkar jail while Waleed Iqbal will be kept in Layyah jail. Sources said 10 party workers would be kept with each leader in a jail.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department has created space to keep 10,000 people in the jails if the PTI workers and party leaders presented themselves for the arrest. Sources said barracks had been cleared to accommodate the party leaders and workers.

Furthermore, police sources said the arrested people could be detained for one month and would not be allowed to meet anyone.

Imran Khan-led party on Wednesday kicked off its court arrest drive in Lahore against the violation of fundamental rights and worsening economic situation. Police said around 90 people had courted their arrest while the PTI leaders claimed there were over 200 arrests.

The leaders and workers of the party in Peshawar region will present themselves for court arrest today (Thursday) as the movement entered its second day. The court arrest drive will move to Multan on Feb 25, Gujranwala on Feb 26, Sargodha on Feb 27 and Sahiwal on Feb 28. It will hit Faisalabad city on March 1.