Sindh police ban use of smartphones during official duties

KARACHI: In response to the recent terror attack on the Karachi Police Office, the Sindh police have implemented a new policy prohibiting police personnel from using smartphones while on duty.

The chief of provincial police made the decision after discovering that many officers were frequently using their phones during official assignments.

Effective immediately, police officials and officers are prohibited from using smartphones while performing their duties, particularly during field security duty. Those found violating the policy will be subject to disciplinary action, as approved by the competent authority.

The order has been disseminated to all additional IGs in Sindh, as well as to DIGs, SSPs, and DIGs headquarters.

The police hope that this new policy will help ensure that officers remain focused on their official duties and maintain a high level of security awareness.