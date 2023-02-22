NATIONAL

Sindh police ban use of smartphones during official duties

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JANUARY 15: Pakistani police stand guard as voters arrive at a polling station to cast their ballots during local government elections in Karachi, Pakistan on 15 January 2023 . (Photo by Yousuf Khan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

KARACHI: In response to the recent terror attack on the Karachi Police Office, the Sindh police have implemented a new policy prohibiting police personnel from using smartphones while on duty.

The chief of provincial police made the decision after discovering that many officers were frequently using their phones during official assignments.

Effective immediately, police officials and officers are prohibited from using smartphones while performing their duties, particularly during field security duty. Those found violating the policy will be subject to disciplinary action, as approved by the competent authority.

The order has been disseminated to all additional IGs in Sindh, as well as to DIGs, SSPs, and DIGs headquarters.

The police hope that this new policy will help ensure that officers remain focused on their official duties and maintain a high level of security awareness.

