PTI launches court arrest drive to combat breach of rights, economic meltdown

By Staff Report
Supporters of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan attend an anti-government rally in Rawalpindi on November 26, 2022. - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan told tens of thousands of supporters on November 26 he would fight with his "last drop of blood" in a first public address since being shot in an assassination attempt earlier this month. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

— Former PM Khan says movement key to achieving ‘sovereign and prosperous’ Pakistan

— Caretaker administration suspends protests, public gatherings in central Lahore neighbourhoods

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is launching a campaign today in Lahore to protest what they view as an “attack” on the opposition party’s fundamental rights and the nation’s economic decline under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

Former prime minister Imran Khan made the announcement on Wednesday via Twitter, saying the Jail Bharo campaign for Haqeeqi Azaadi (real freedom) is a non-violent protest aimed at countering alleged constitutional violations.

Khan also cited “sham FIRs and NAB cases, custodial torture, attacks on journalists and social media people” as reasons for the campaign.

The chairman of the PTI party additionally emphasized that the campaign was targeted at those responsible for the economic downturn, declaring that a “cabal of crooks” had “money laundered billions in looted wealth” while burdening the poor and middle class with “spiralling inflation and rising unemployment.”

The campaign comes amid a wider political turmoil in Pakistan and represents a challenge to the ruling coalition.

Separately, in a video message shared on the party’s Twitter account, Khan urged citizens to participate in the campaign, which he described as “the name of jihad”.

He believes the movement is the key to achieving a “sovereign and prosperous Pakistan” by protecting citizens’ fundamental rights. Khan is urging more people to join the movement, as he believes it will expedite the country’s path towards “true freedom.”

PROTESTS, PUBLIC GATHERINGS BANNED IN LAHORE

Meanwhile, the interim government of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Punjab has implemented Section 144, which prohibits assemblies, sit-ins, and processions in several locations, including The Mall, Gulberg Main Boulevard, and neighbourhoods surrounding the Punjab Civil Secretariat.

The drive, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said, is an “attempt to create political instability and law and order issues” in the country.

The minister also accused the PTI of seeking media attention through the “court arrest drive,” and the meeting participants agreed to ensure that law and order would be maintained and miscreants would be arrested.

He clarified that women and poor workers would not be targeted and that the record of the miscreants would be maintained for future reference.

SENIOR PTI LEADERSHIP FIRST TO OFFER ARREST

Senior PTI leaders, including Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Secretary General Asad Umar, have committed to offer arrest on the first day of the campaign.

The movement is scheduled to commence at 2:00 pm with a meeting to honour party members, after which party supporters will march towards The Mall, where Section 144 has been imposed, via Jail Road, to give themselves up for arrests.

Should the government refuse to detain PTI activists, the rally will shift to a sit-in at Charing Cross in front of the Punjab Assembly.

The court arrest drive will subsequently launch in other cities, with Peshawar being the next city to witness it on February 23, followed by Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, and Sahiwal. Faisalabad will join the movement on March 1.

Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, the focal person for the campaign, has reported that over 2,000 volunteers have signed up for the drive, with leaders contesting by-polls on the party platform not partaking in the movement.

— This is a developing story and will be updated as the situation develops

