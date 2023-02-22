Police say prison vans ready for ‘jail bharo tehreek’ volunteers

LAHORE: The city police have offered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to ‘court arrests’ as party’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ commenced from Lahore.

According to details, the police – under Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Shoaib – have taken position on Mall Road.

The police said prison vans were ready for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ volunteers, adding that whoever wants to court arrest can sit in the vehicles.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) commenced ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (court arrest movement) from Lahore today as the party’s senior leaders including Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati voluntarily surrendered themselves to the law enforces.