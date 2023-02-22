Instead of curbing smuggling, customs officials seem more focused on individual actions: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday questioned the legal authority of customs officials’ operation within the country and emphasized on the need for a clear understanding of customs officers’ powers and jurisdiction to prevent illegal trade of goods, including dollars, wheat, and fertilizers trafficking to Afghanistan.

The three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Athar Minallah, heard a case against customs authority, prompting inquiries into the lawfulness of officials’ actions in city operations, market raids, and checkpoint setups. The bench observed that focus of customs officials is on seizing personal belongings of citizens instead of preventing smuggling at border crossings.

During the hearing, Justice Ayesha noted that instead of stopping smuggling, the customs officials paid more attention to individual actions. She added that the attention of the customs officials was diverted towards apprehending the citizens’ vehicles and other belongings, rather than where these items were smuggled from. She asked what law authorised the customs officials to conduct raids at markets and set up checkpoints. She continued that the main question was about the powers and jurisdiction of the customs officers.

Justice Athar asked from the customs officials whether the smuggling law applicable to an item caught in the city. He added that the Customs officials were not responding to the court’s queries properly and they needed to be more prepared. Justice Ayesha observed that the Customs officials operated in the cities every day, far from the borders.

CJP Bandial inquired whether the seizure of goods on the highway near Multan would be smuggling or a matter related to customs duty. “Is it correct for the customs authorities to stop citizens inside the city and ask for documents?” he asked. He recommended that the customs officials should facilitate the economy besides seizing smuggled goods. The court later adjourned the hearing for two weeks, giving time to the customs authorities to prepare for the case.