10 Palestinians killed, dozens shot in Israel West Bank raid

Nablus, Palestinian Territories: Israeli troops killed 10 Palestinians Wednesday in a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, while more than 80 suffered gunshot wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli army said the raid targeted suspects “in a hideout apartment” accused of shootings in the West Bank.

Top Palestinian official Hussein Al Sheikh decried the incursion as a “massacre” and called for “international protection for our people”.

The death toll is equal to that of an Israeli army raid last month in Jenin, further north, which was the deadliest West Bank operation since at least 2005.