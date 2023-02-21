NAB chairman resigns after refusing to target PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: Aftab Sultan, chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), has resigned from his position, reportedly after refusing to comply with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which had asked him to arrest members of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party.

Sultan, a former director-general of the Intelligence Bureau, was appointed to the post in July of last year for a “non-extendable period of three years”, but came at odds with certain quarters of the state apparatus which prompted his departure.

According to Geo News, Sultan was asked to perform “certain [tasks] which were not acceptable to me”, following which he tendered his resignation to the prime minister.

“I told them that I cannot continue with the conditions. My resignation has been accepted and it comes to an end on a positive note,” he said. “The prime minister expressed good wishes for me, and I also have good wishes for him.”

