Karachi LG polls: ECP issues warrants of six presiding officers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday issued warrants for the presiding officers of LG polls in six union committees of Karachi.

The Election Commission of Pakistan took the decision during hearing of a petition against alleged irregularities in local government election in Karachi union committees.

The ECP issued warrants of presiding officers after they failed to appear in the hearing.

“Presiding officers have deliberately been prevented,” Jamaat Islami’s counsel Hassan Javed said. “Jamaat had won the election according to the results issued by presiding officers,” JI lawyer argued. “Returning officers have themselves appeared but presiding officers have been halted,” he said.

The JI counsel alleged that the ROs changed results and declared the government’s candidates as winners.

The ECP issued warrants for the presiding officers of UC-8 Mauripur Town, UC-8 Mirbahar Town, UC-7 Sultanabad, UC-5 Machhar Colony, UC-5 Shershah and Ward-1 of UC-4 of Chanesar Town.

A three-member bench of the election commission headed by the ECP’s Sindh member Nisar Durrani, heard the case.

During the initial proceedings, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had vowed to rectify anomalies in results of the local government elections in Karachi and also promised to take action against those found responsible for committing alleged irregularities in election results.