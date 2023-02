The issue of fake domiciles is a serious one in Balochistan. Many a dream of having a bright future is crushed by the holders of illegal domiciles. In every examination, be it for employment or education, almost one-third seats are seized by such rogue elements.

The culprits enjoy a lifetime of financial security at the cost of the deserving candidates. Would someone take action to curb the practice?

MALAK MIR WALI

MUSAKHEL