Sh Rashid confident SC to give ‘historic verdict’ on date for Punjab, KP assemblies

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday expressed his full confidence in the Supreme Court (SC), predicting the top court will give a historic verdict on the election date.

“Am confident the SC will give its verdict in favour to conduct of the elections of the Punjab and KPK assemblies on the dates announced by President Arif Alvi,” AML Chief Sh Rashid declared while talking to a private TV channel.

Sheikh Rashid stated that after the assembly dissolution, it is necessary to hold elections within 90 days in accordance with the Constitution.

He lauded President Arif Alvi for announcing the PA election date in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces.

Earlier, speakers of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies filled a joint petition in the Supreme Court for elections of both the assemblies.

In response to a question, Sheikh Rasheed said, “Qamar Zaman Kaira is like a brother but he does not know the seriousness of the situation.”

It is pertinent to mention here that President Arif Alvi announced Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial assembly’s election date.

As per details, the president announced April 9 for election in Punjab and KP under section 57(2) of the constitution.

In a letter written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja president Arif Alvi said the constitution does not allow to exceed 90 days for holding elections after the dissolution of assemblies and he has taken the oath to defend and protect the constitution.

On the other hand, another plea seeking election dates in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) moved by the speakers of the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies and the former MPAs.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) governors, president, Punjab and KP caretaker governments, law ministry, and others have been made respondents in the plea.

 

 

 

NATIONAL

