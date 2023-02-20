Senators demand action to lift curbs on girls education in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Senators on Monday demanded the upper house of the parliament to ensure measures to remove obstacles to girls’ education in Afghanistan that were causing negative ideological impact along the areas of the country with the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Senator Rubina Khalid of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) on a point of public importance highlighted that the curbs on girls’ education in Afghanistan were casting negative ideological impacts along the border region of the country.

She said the House should refer this matter to the committee to work out solutions to address this matter on priority as girls’ education was a prerequisite for nation-building.

Senator Rubina also underlined that the population was the elephant in the room that was rising with every passing year and unfortunately no one was paying attention to it.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) also underscored that the issue of girls’ education in Afghanistan was necessary to address as it had across-the-border impacts due to cultural affinities among both nations. This issue, he said, should be referred to the committee to resolve the problems of girls in merged districts who are likely to b negatively impacted due to the decision of the Afghan government.

He also demanded the attention of the house on issues of missing persons and Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman Baloch facing detention due to the Haq Do Gwadar movement. This issue should also be referred to the committee to provide a way for the family of the aggrieved, he added.

Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur of PTI also raised the issue of a controversial question placed in COMSAT University’s paper of English and demanded the House to take up the matter for disciplinary guidelines to address such attacks on social, and religious norms and ethics of the country.

The Chairman Senate referred the matters raised by the Senators to the relevant committees for proper action.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Leader in the Senate, Dr Shahzad Waseem criticised the government for its irresponsible attitude amidst pressing issues and serious crises due to terrorism resurgence and economic meltdown.