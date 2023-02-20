Senate allows use of Senate Chamber for golden jubilee celebrations of Senate

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday adopted a motion allowing the use of Senate Chamber for the golden jubilee celebrations of the Senate of Pakistan.

The motion was moved by Gurdeep Singh. In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said the golden jubilee celebrations will be held in the month of March to highlight the historic importance of the Upper House of the Parliament.

He said it has been decided to limit the celebrations keeping in view the austerity measures. The Chairman Senate said that a special session of Senate will be held from March 15to 17 in connection with golden jubilee celebrations.

He said former senators will also be invited for a day long informal session of the house. Two bills were also laid before the House.

These included – The National Commission on the Rights of Child Amendment Bill, 2023 and the Civil Servants Amendment Bill, 2023. At the outset, the house offered fateha for those martyred in recent acts of terrorism in the country. Later, the house was prorogued.