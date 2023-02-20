NATIONAL

Senate allows use of Senate Chamber for golden jubilee celebrations of Senate

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday adopted a motion allowing the use of Senate Chamber for the golden jubilee celebrations of the Senate of Pakistan.

The motion was moved by Gurdeep Singh. In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said the golden jubilee celebrations will be held in the month of March to highlight the historic importance of the Upper House of the Parliament.

He said it has been decided to limit the celebrations keeping in view the austerity measures. The Chairman Senate said that a special session of Senate will be held from March 15to 17 in connection with golden jubilee celebrations.

He said former senators will also be invited for a day long informal session of the house. Two bills were also laid before the House.

These included – The National Commission on the Rights of Child Amendment Bill, 2023 and the Civil Servants Amendment Bill, 2023. At the outset, the house offered fateha for those martyred in recent acts of terrorism in the country. Later, the house was prorogued.

Previous article
HRCP launches study on the human rights cost of the 2022 floods
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Taliban trade fire at Afghanistan border crossing

PESHAWAR: Pakistan's border guards and Taliban forces traded cross-border fire on Monday morning, officials said, a day after Afghanistan’s rulers closed the Torkham border...

Adamant judge orders Imran to appear in person for bail extension

Skills development and tourism agencies sign MoU to boost Punjab industry

LHC suspends ECP de-notification of 70 PTI MPs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.