Mushaal blasts world’s callous approach towards smoldering Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick lashed out at the international community and UN for adopting a “deaf and dump approach” towards shouldering Kashmir, which, she said, they can’t even hear the heartbreaking pleas of Kashmiri little daughters demanding release of their fathers illegally detained in Indian jails for years.

In a statement on Monday, she said that several families from Baramulla district along with their children protested at Srinagar’s press colony against the delay in trials of their kin held in several jails for many years.

She said that the innocent daughters of incarcerated Kashmiri fathers were demanding release on a fast-track basis with eyes full of tears since they are cognisant of the brutal treatment being meted out by the fascist Indian government against their fathers.

The Hurriyat leader stated that the notorious Indian government was brazenly violating the fundamental rights of Kashmiri people and unleashed state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) but the so-called civilized world “sewed their lips” on the world’s worst human rights abuses in the occupied valley.

Musshaal said that a little girl, who did not see her father for the past five years, was crying seeking to meet her jailed father. The chairperson urged that world powers and human rights organisations should listen to the pleas of the innocent souls who wanted the release of their fathers incarcerated in Indian jails in fake politically-motivated cases.

She said that like other Kashmiri daughters, Raziyah Sultana had not seen her father for almost 9 years and demanded several times to the UN bodies to ensure her father’s release and her meeting but neither the world nor the notorious Modi government paid any attention to her repeated requests.

Mushaal urged the world community and UN bodies to ensure the release of the Kashmiri political prisoners including Yasin Malik instantly because they all were put in jails, not for any crime, but only to defuse the flames of the Kashmir freedom struggle.

She said that the Kashmir dispute was an international dispute, not an internal matter of India, which was recognized by UN resolutions; hence it should be dealt with and resolved in its historical perspective.

The Hurriyat leader stated that The Guardian also exposed the ugly face of India for not releasing the Bucher Papers on IIOJK, wherein General Roy Bucher advised Nehru to take the Kashmir issue to the UN for a peaceful settlement, but in time the annexation was usurped.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bucher Papers on Kashmir contained correspondence between Jawaharlal Nehru and General Roy Bucher on Kashmir and the ceasefire.

She said that the promise of independent statehood to Kashmiris was violated and now the fascist Modi government tried to prevent the breach of the promise made to Kashmiris from coming to light.

Mushaal went on to say that in 1952, Nehru made a statement in Indian Lok Sabha that Kashmiris were free to decide about their future, and India would not impose its will on Kashmiris at the gunpoint.

However, she said that the fascist Indian government did not make the Bucher Papers public because of its possible political and external implications for India, demanding the report should be made public so that the world should know about the reality of the Kashmir dispute.

The chairperson urged the world powers to ensure the implementation of the UN resolutions in order to settle the Kashmir dispute.