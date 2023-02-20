International Conference on Food and Nutrition takes place at KFUEIT

Four children out of 10 under the age of 11 years were facing the problems of nutrition and this was the reason behind the high ratio of minor’s death in the country,speakers told in an International Conference on Food and Nutrition started in Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) on Monday.

Former Vice Chancellor Gambia University Prof.Dr Faqir Muhammad Anjum said that the situation of food nutrition system in Pakistan is very alarming and the rural areas were more unsatisfactory than urban areas in this regard.He said that Sind and Baluchistan were

in worst condition.He told that there were immediate need of reforms at large scale in all the departments related with food including standardized eatables and marketing system.

VC KFUEIT Prof.Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir said that there is much need of work on nutrition,agriculture and food in the country.the problems regarding nutrition and food increased in the country during last decade.

If academia and industrial experts would work together,the problem of nutrition could be solved.

VC Swabi University Prof.Dr Shahana Urooj,Dean of All faculties KFUEIT Dr Shehzad Murtaza,experts from Bahaud Din University Multan,University of Agriculture Faisalabad,MNS University Multan also spoke at this occasion.

Food scientists from Turkye,Nepal,Saudi Arabia,USA,Japan,Australia and Nepal joined the conference via video link and shared their expertise.