Phone-tapping bid to ‘pressurise judges’: Imran

Terms ongoing propaganda against judiciary, especially judges shameful

Blames intelligence failure, lack of policy for spike in terrorism

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday said that the tapping of phone calls is a bid to ‘pressurise’ the judges and stop the rule of law in the country.

Imran Khan made the statement while meeting with columnists and senior writers in which he discussed the PTI’s political strategy, economic challenges and terrorism incidents. He also elaborated on PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek and its targets.

The PTI chief said that the ongoing propaganda against the judiciary, especially the judges is shameful. He added that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has a history of targeting the judiciary. Khan said that the tapping of phone calls is a bid to ‘pressurise judges’ and stop the rule of law.

Khan said that the judiciary is the last hope of the nation. He added that the government should implement the rule of law without pressurising the judges.

The PTI chief alleged that the chief election commissioner (CEC) is the main supporter of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in constitutional violations. He added that the incumbent government is promoting vengeful actions and political dictatorship.

Khan expressed his resolve that the PTI will end the lawlessness and economic crisis with the nation’s support, adding that he has announced the commencement of the Jail Bharo movement for real independence.

He said that political stability will bring economic stability to the country which is impossible without the rule of law.

Khan alleged that Qamar Javed Bajwa had admitted to play role in regime change and violated his oath. He added that Qamar Javed Bajwa had also admitted to controlling the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He also alleged that Bajwa had also admitted to audio recordings which was an illegal step. He demanded the military institution conduct an inquiry into Bajwa’s steps.

Imran Khan praised President Dr Arif Alvi for not signing the Finance Bill ordinance. He said that the Finance Bill would bring inflation to the country.

He said that economic indicators were positive during the PTI government. He said that the default risk to Pakistan reached 100 per cent during the incumbent government.

Regarding his cases, Khan said that he is being summoned by courts despite doctors stopped him from walking.

The PTI chief said that they sacrificed governments in two provinces to end the crisis through fresh elections but the rulers were delaying the polls. He added that elections should be held within 90 days after the dissolution of the assemblies as per the Constitution.

He alleged that the caretaker governments are not impartial. He added that false cases are being filed against PTI leaders and supporters besides their arrests.

Imran Khan said that they adopted a peaceful way to protest against the government by announcing the Jail Bharo movement. They will surrender before the authorities across the country. He said that PTI will start the Jail Bharo movement on February 22.

‘Failure of intelligence, lack of policy behind spike in terrorism’

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO). Taking to Twitter, he said: “Once again our brave police were targeted”. He pointed out that the sudden spike in terrorism especially in the midst of urban centres “reflects a failure of intelligence & the State’s lack of a clear proactive anti-terrorism policy”.

His comments come after a group of terrorists stormed the police headquarters in the southern port city of Pakistan. Four people – a Rangers sub-inspector, a police constable and two civilians – were martyred in the attack. All the three terrorists were also killed in the operation launched by Rangers and police to hunt down to them.