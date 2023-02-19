ECP expresses concerns over President’s ‘choice of words’

ISLAMABAD: Responding to President Dr Arif Alvi’s letter, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday expressed reservations over the “words used” by the president while addressing constitutional institutions.

In the letter, the electoral watchdog – while expressing reservations – said that president should have use a “better choice of words” while addressing other constitutional institutions.

“The office of the president is the highest constitutional body whereas all other constitutional and legal bodies are under constitutional obligation to offer utmost respect for the president,” the letter stated.

“We are sure that it is impartial and expect paternal guidance from this prestigious in office towards other constitutional bodies,” the ECP wrote, adding that there will be better choice of words while addressing such other constitutional institutions.

The letter further stated that the ECP abides by the Constitution and the law and that the electoral watchdog’s job was to conduct elections whereas the president and the governors were responsible for announcing election dates.

“According to Article 48(5) of the Constitution, where the National Assembly is dissolved by the president, he shall appoint a date for the election and appoint a Caretaker cabinet,” it noted, adding: “Under Article 105(3)(a), he shall appoint a date for General Elections to the assembly and shall appoint a caretaker cabinet”.

The ECP pointed out that after dissolution of both provincial assemblies, the commission approached governors of both provinces for appointment of a date for elections, and also sent reminders.

The letter maintained that the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered a meeting with the governor regarding the provincial assembly elections and ECP officials met with governors. However, the governor refrained from providing an election date and stated that he “intends to approach the legal forum”.

‘CEC decides to meet President’

Meanwhile, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja decided to meet President Arif Alvi on general elections on Monday.

As per details, the chief election commissioner has completed constitutional consultation on Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) polls.

The chief election commissioner will also share the constitutional aspects regarding general elections with the president. He will also inform him about the lack of funds and security for polls in Punjab and KP.

Earlier, President Alvi invited Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for an urgent meeting on general elections.