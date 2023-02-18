Three terrorists killed, 4 embrace martyrdom in attack on Karachi Police Office

Sindh Police commandos, Rangers personnel clear building after a four-hour-long siege

PM, President, UN condemns attack on Police AIG office

US urges its citizens to “exercise increased caution” after terror attack

KARACHI: The security forces cleared the building of Karachi Police Office (KPO) and its surroundings after a four-hour-long siege Friday night, killing all-the-three terrorists who attacked the Police AIG Office on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

According to spokesman for Sindh Police, four persons including two policemen and one Rangers solider embraced martyrdom while 15 others including a Rangers’ personnel sustained injuries during the clearance operation.

According to spokesman for Sindh Police, one of the terrorist was killed due to the explosion in his jacket, while two others were killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces.

Moreover, Pakistan Rangers’ Sindh spokesman also confirmed the completion of operation and clearance of the police office.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab confirmed the news in a tweet from his official Twitter handle, stating, “I can so far confirm that the KPO building has been cleared. 3 terrorists have been neutralised.”

He also added that four people were martyred including two policemen, one Rangers solider and one civilian while 14 others were injured during the terrorist attack.

Out of the injured, one person is currently in critical condition and is receiving medical attention at Jinnah Hospital.

The major operation was led and participated by Deputy IGPs RRF, South, East, and other officers and personnel, who fought valiantly against the terrorists.

The personnel of Pakistan Rangers Sindh also participated in the operation alongside the police.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reached the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh office right after the attack was reported. The CM monitored the complete operation at the command and control center.

He lauded the bravery of police, rangers and other law enforcement agencies, also officially confirming that Karachi Police Office (KPO) had been cleared and all three terrorists had been eliminated.

The CM expressed his grief and sorrow over three martyrdoms in the operation, according to a CM’s spokesman. The CM said that 11 injured, who participated in the operation would be provided with best medical treatment.

“The families of martyred cops would be taken care,” he said, adding that the nation was united against terrorism.

He also ordered to open the Shahrah-e-Faisal for the flow of traffic which was diverted to alternative routes.

According to the reports, the attackers equipped with the latest automatic weapons besieged the police headquarters and started indiscriminate firing. They also propelled two hand grenades into the five-storey building and tried to break into the office.

Earlier, the Pakistan Rangers Sindh spokesman told that an operation was underway by the Anti-Terrorism Force of Rangers as Karachi Police Head Office (KPO), located in Saddar area adjacent to Shahrah-e-Faisal, was attacked in the evening.

The attackers had entered the building as gunshots and explosion were also heard near the vicinity of KPO.

Police officials said a heavy contingent of Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies were called as the police cordoned off the surrounding area.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, while talking to media, informed then that two of the attackers were killed.

The Rangers’ spokesman informed that about 8 to 10 terrorists had attacked the building. According to hospital sources, an injured person had been taken to Jinnah Hospital from the spot.

Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho, while talking to media outlets, also confirmed the terrorist attack and informed that the exchange of firing with terrorists was still underway.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack that emerged around 7:15 pm.

Three floors of the five-storey building have been cleared, said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, adding two floors and the rooftop remained.

Police officials said that armed suspects fired several rounds at the head office located adjacent to the Saddr Police Station. At least 8-10 terrorists were inside the police office, they said.

Additional police contingents from other areas took part in the operation. The Additional IG who is away from the office has confirmed the militant attack the office and said that the security forces were fighting the terrorists while a heavy contingent of Rangers reached the spot.

Rangers and police teams started a joint operation against the terrorists following the armed attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO) – the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Office.

The Rangers spokesperson said that the quick response force (QRF) of the paramilitary troops surrounded the KPO building and took their positions. An operation was started by Rangers and police to clear the KPO from terrorists.

The spokesperson added that the operation is being conducted on the reported presence of eight to 10 terrorists in the Karachi police chief’s office.

Unidentified armed men attacked the police chief’s office in Karachi while explosions were also heard before the gunshots.

The attackers hurled hand grenades from the backyard of the police head office and later they entered the four-storey building from the same route.

Police said staffers are still present in the police chief’s office when the attackers carried out explosions and gunfire.

‘Premature to determine terror outfit behind Karachi Police attack’

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Friday said that it was too early to determine which terror outfit could be behind the attack on the Karachi Police Office.

Talking to a private news channel, the interior minister did not rule out the foreign involvement, saying it’s premature at this stage to say this with conformity, but it was apparent that police personnel were the target of the attack like Peshawar incident.

Rana Sanaullah said that he had received a briefing on the attack from the Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and the Sindh chief secretary.

The minister added that as per what he had been told, there were six to seven terrorists who had stormed the KPO through its front door. The interior minister said the terrorists lobbed grenades to gain access to the police office.

He said as per the Karachi Top cop AIG Javed Akhter Odho, the terrorist had reached the third floor (the top floor of the building) where armed guards and other police officers had engaged the attackers. “But the situation is not clear yet,” he added.

Asked whether he had any prior knowledge about a threat to the attack, Sanaullah denied any such threat alert. “There was a general threat of terrorism across the country but there was no specific threat for this office,” he added.

“Once police and Rangers enter the building, they will be able to neutralize the terrorists,” the interior minister said quoting Karachi’s top cop.

He further said that it was possible that some of the attackers could be wearing ‘explosives-laden suicide vests’. The minister said that he would be able to share more information once the operation is completed.

‘Condemnation pouring in’

The United Nations has condemned Friday’s terrorist attack on the office of Karachi’s police chief, and expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the attack and to the Pakistani government.

Responding to a question, Farhan Aziz Haq, the U.N.’s deputy spokesman, said, while he was still awaiting details of the incident, “We condemn all terrorist attacks and we send condolences to the families of the victims of the attack and to the Government of Pakistan.”

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday strongly condemned the terror attack on police office in Karachi. In a statement, he prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. He said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the fight against terrorism. “Efforts would continue till complete elimination of the menace of terrorism,” he added.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police office in Karachi. Taking strict notice of the attack, the prime minister asked for a report on the incident. He appreciated the police and security forces for their effective action against the terrorists.

He instructed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan to extend full cooperation of the federal government in the cleanup operation against the terrorists.

He underlined the need for collective action and full force of the state to root out the menace of terrorism.

He said the terrorists had once again targeted Karachi but this kind of cowardly acts could not weaken resolve of police and the law enforcement agencies.

“The whole nation stood with police and security institutions,” he said and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

US urges citizens to “exercise increased caution

Following a terrorist attack at the Karachi police office, the United States has urged its citizens to “exercise increased caution”, asking them to avoid the affected area.

At least six heavily armed terrorists stormed into a police compound on Karachi’s main Share-a-Faisal thoroughfare on Friday evening, killing at least four people amid gunfire and explosions.

Police and security forces, including paramilitary soldiers, had launched an operation to eliminate the terrorists and clear the building.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) took responsibility for the attack in a message sent by their spokesman to journalists, according to Reuters.

“The US Embassy is monitoring the attack at the Central Police Office in the Sadar Section of Karachi, Pakistan. Local authorities are on the scene,” US Embassy Islamabad said on its official Twitter handle.

“We ask US citizens to exercise heightened caution, avoid the area, and notify friends and family of your safety,” it added.

Consul General of Germany Dr Rüdiger Lotz also condemned the terrorist attack. He offered his heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives combating the terrorists and wished a quick recovery for the injured.

Germany, he said, stands with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.