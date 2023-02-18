Make an example of ‘cabal of five’ for plunging country into turmoil: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday demanded exemplary punishment for “cabal of five” for pushing the country into “economic quagmire”.

Talking to media in London, he said the “cabal of five” must not escape punishment as sparing them would be unfortunate, who he said were responsible for country’s prevailing woes.

“Pakistan is facing grave crisis due to these people and they must pay the price of their deeds,” he said, adding they[cabal of five] were responsible for people’s miserable lives.

He said that his four-year rule should be compared with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s four-year (mis)rule.

“People themselves should compare the prices of essential items such as of flour, sugar, edible oil and others during 2018 [When the PML(N) left the federal government] and their prices during Imran’s era.

Replying to a question about audio leaks of former Punjab chief minster Pervaiz Elahi, he said the alleged audio leaks of Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-e-Azam) leader were serious and a grave issue.

“The audio leak case should be referred to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC),” he demanded, seeking them to be examined thoroughly.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz Sharif held what she termed a “cabal of five” responsible for the prevailing crises in the country, taking the PTI to task over the poor law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and rejecting criticism of “dynastic politics” in the party.

Addressing the party’s first-ever divisional workers convention, the newly-appointed senior vice president and chief organiser claimed that the PML-N would sweep the next election, whenever it was held.

“Right now, the country has no choice but Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N,” she said.

“Someone was taking diamond rings, someone was taking plots, someone was making money thro­ugh the land, someone was sending money to Dubai and someone built a house on several hundred kanals in Chakwal,” she added.

Among the so-called ‘cabal of five’, she named Imran Khan, former CJP Saqib Nisar and retired Justice Asif Khosa, but left little doubt whom she was referring to as the ‘crutches of Imran Khan’ in her speech.

She said the last PML-N government had eliminated militancy in the country but it surfaced again during the PTI rule. She asked why a man (Gen retired Faiz Hameed) described by Mr Khan as his “eyes and ears” who opened doors to terrorists was posted in Peshawar.