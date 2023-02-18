‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ from Feb 22 to drive final nail in ‘govt’s coffin’: Imran

Says movement will start from Lahore against govt’s ongoing crackdown on PTI workers

Expresses concerns over PDM govt’s tactics to delay elections in Punjab, KP

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday announced the launch of the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (courting arrests movement) from February 22, elaborating on the [movement] will drive the final nail in the “imported government’s coffin.”

“It’s a reaction…..reaction to protest the ongoing crackdown and highhandedness against PTI members. I am directing my party to gear up preparations for the launch of the movement on Wednesday (Feb 22),” PTI Chairman Imran Khan said in a televised address via video link from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore Friday evening.

The former prime minister said the movement would begin from Lahore and then spread to all major cities, encouraging the nation to not be afraid and “break the idol of fear”.

حقیقی آزادی کی تحریک ایک جہاد ہے اس میں بڑھ چڑھ کر حصہ لیں۔ خوف کے بتوں کو توڑ کر #جیل_بھرو تحریک کی تیاری کریں، وقت کے یزید کے خوف سے ایک بار پھر سے خود کو پچھتاوے کے لیے مت چھوڑیں۔بدھ سےشروع ہونے والی اس تحریک سےامپورٹڈ حکومت کی کانپیں ٹانگ جائیں گی آخر کتنوں کو گرفتار کریں گے؟ pic.twitter.com/EUmvZWr8mk — Shafak Zahra (@SyedashafakPTI) February 17, 2023

“We will start the movement from Lahore, and then kick it off in all other major cities every other day and we will fill all the jails,” he said.

He said that PTI will start filling the jails in all major cities with every passing day. He asked the nation to get their rights from the rulers and not to get afraid of them.

Earlier this month, the PTI chief announced that his party leadership would soon start the ‘courting arrests’ movement in response to the government’s roughshod tactics to muzzle opposition party leaders through “politically motivated” cases.

Vehemently protesting the targeting of his party leaders—who have been in the crosshairs of law-enforcement agencies over various charges—Imran had asserted the PTI would not remain silent as the government unleashes atrocities on his party’s members.

“It was their [coalition government’s] plan to weaken the PTI by terrorising our leaders and workers. We never committed such atrocities in our tenure,” he said on Feb 4 in a video address.

Imran reiterated his claim that PTI leaders Shahbaz Gill and Azam Swati were tortured and stripped naked by the incumbent government.

“Such brutal actions have not been taken against political opponents in the country’s history. The treatment meted out to Sheikh Rashid and Fawad Chaudhry is in front of everyone,” he remarked.

He expressed gratitude to his supporters who had assembled outside his Lahore residence when rumors circulated of his supposed arrest.

The PTI chairman also expressed concerns over what he termed the PDM government’s tactics to delay elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, saying that if polls are not held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies then the caretaker governments would be deemed illegal.

“They [caretaker governments] will be violating Article 6 of the Constitution [if they remain in power after 90 days]. No matter what they do, we will not allow them to rig the elections.”

He also slammed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for making excuses to delay the polls in the both provinces.

Imran Khan said that the Jail Bharo movement will prove the last nail in the government’s coffin. Imran Khan said that general elections are the only solution to national issues. He said that the incumbent government is committing constitutional violation by not announcing the election date despite the court orders.

The PTI chief made the statement while chairing an important session regarding the Jail Bharo movement. During the session, the movement’s focal person Ejaz Chaudhry gave a briefing on the preparations.

Sources said initial lists have been prepared for the first phase of the “courting arrests movement.” Chaudhry said that a large number of PTI activists and supporters are ready to be part of the movement.

Imran Khan was also apprised of the visits to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and central Punjab. The focal person said that the nationals will surrender after the formal announcement of Imran Khan.