Rs34mn relief for plaintiffs on Punjab ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: The intervention of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan has yielded a positive outcome, with several provincial government departments disbursing a total amount of Rs34 million to helpless applicants across various districts.

These applicants had approached the ombudsman office seeking redressal for their long-pending employment-related grievances, such as the non-payment of pension, gratuity, and other employment benefits.

Thanks to the persistent efforts of the ombudsman office, these individuals have finally received their dues, they said.

A spokesman for the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab reported this in a statement issued on Thursday.

While giving details, the spokesman explained the relevant government departments have given a total relief of over Rs12 million to individuals who filed applications seeking payment of family pensions. The relief was provided after the ombudsman office intervened to settle their unresolved issues, he added.

According to the spokesman, concerned government departments have also paid out over Rs18.3 million to individuals who requested payment of arrears of salaries and financial assistance. The payment was made after the ombudsman’s office intervened to address their concerns.

In a related development, Muhammad Arshad Munir, a resident of Multan, has received approximately one million rupees in compensation from the Punjab Industries, Commerce and Investment Department.

The payment was made to Munir as a result of the mediation of the ombudsman office, in relation to the trees that were planted on the land that was acquired by the department, the spokesman said.

The Municipal Committee Kabirwala and Public Health Engineering Department Mianwali also have paid back an amount of approximately three million rupees to the complainants who filed for payment regarding security and construction work, concluded the spokesman.

The plaintiffs have thanked the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab for providing legal relief to them.