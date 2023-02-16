Annoying checks

Opinion

Almost six years ago, I had written about the radio frequency-identification (RF-ID) checkpoint on Islamabad Expressway near Faizabad in my letter ‘Islamabad Expressway’ (April 26, 2017). These days, the local police administration has again set up such checkpoints all over the city. I fail to understand why the terrorists would pass through these points. These checkpoints since the beginning of the new year are adding to the difficulties people face in reaching their respective destinations. These long queues are also a threat to the public.

The Expressway was built with an investment of billions of rupees and was supposed to be a signal-free corridor to keep traffic flow smooth. There are only five lanes on the Expressway and all of them are mostly blocked during peak hours when people go to educational institutions and offices. Now imagine, what would happen if 50,000 cars would come in one flow divided into five lanes? Traffic jam, of course.

Thousands of people have been expressing their concerns and anger about this problem on various online platforms.

The government should look into the matter as people are already frustrated about traffic hassles they face from Rawat to Islamabad. The authorities concerned should reconsider the security plan in order to facilitate the citizens.

SHAHERYAR HASSAN

ISLAMABAD

