Police capture two terrorists found in possession of 1,000 detonators

KARACHI: Two suspected terrorists were apprehended in the North Nazimabad neighbourhood of Karachi on Wednesday by a joint operation conducted by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), according to a press statement.

The suspects were found to be in possession of 1,000 detonators and other explosive materials.

During the operation, which was underway to locate a third accomplice, the two suspects were taken into custody with the explosives in their possession. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Junaid Ahmed Sheikh of the SIU said the detainees were caught in the act of transporting the explosives from one location to another within the city.

Upon questioning, the suspects confessed to having brought the explosives from Peshawar to Karachi to use for “terrorist activities.” The press release added that one of the suspects who facilitated the transfer of explosives is currently on the run.

Additionally, the statement disclosed that one of the detainees’ accomplices had previously been arrested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda city and had received an eight-year jail sentence for the possession of explosives.

The Explosive Substances Act, 1908 has been invoked, and the suspects have been charged accordingly at the SIU police station.

An ongoing investigation is currently underway.