Pakistan, US naval chiefs take up maritime security cooperation

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - FEBRUARY 10: A view of the beginning of the multinational naval exercise in Karachi, Pakistan on February 10, 2023. Navies from 50 countries, including Turkiye, the US, and China, began a five-day multinational naval exercise led by Pakistan in the Arabian Sea on Friday. The biannual event, which has taken place since 2007, began with a flag-raising ceremony, state-run Pakistan Television reported. Regional countries such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia, as well as African Union countries, are taking part in the event with ships, aircraft, special operations forces, marine teams, and observers. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi met with Commander US Naval Forces Central Command Vice Admiral Brad Cooper on Wednesday to discuss matters of mutual interest, maritime security situation and bilateral naval cooperation.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Navy reported that both naval chiefs agreed to strengthen the defence and naval cooperation between the United States and Pakistan.

Cooper congratulated Niazi on the successful completion of the AMAN-23 multinational maritime exercise, which was organised by the Pakistan Navy and concluded in Karachi on Tuesday.

Over 50 countries participated in the joint naval exercise with their warships, aircraft, Special Operation Forces and observers, aimed at developing an effective joint strategy against pirates, terrorists, and smugglers of drugs and arms.

PSG left looking to Mbappe to keep Champions League hopes alive
First Hindu woman takes charge as assistant commissioner in Hasan Abdal
