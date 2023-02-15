Pakistan, US naval chiefs take up maritime security cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi met with Commander US Naval Forces Central Command Vice Admiral Brad Cooper on Wednesday to discuss matters of mutual interest, maritime security situation and bilateral naval cooperation.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Navy reported that both naval chiefs agreed to strengthen the defence and naval cooperation between the United States and Pakistan.

Cooper congratulated Niazi on the successful completion of the AMAN-23 multinational maritime exercise, which was organised by the Pakistan Navy and concluded in Karachi on Tuesday.

Over 50 countries participated in the joint naval exercise with their warships, aircraft, Special Operation Forces and observers, aimed at developing an effective joint strategy against pirates, terrorists, and smugglers of drugs and arms.