Court rejects Imran’s request for interim bail extension in protest case

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN - DECEMBER 18: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to foreign press in Lahore, Pakistan on December 18, 2022. Khan claimed that the former head of the Pakistani army General Kamar Cavid Bacva is responsible for his dismissal. (Photo by Muhammet Nazim Tasci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad turned down the request for an extension in interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan in a case registered following a protest last year outside the offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on its decision in the foreign gifts case.

Last year, Khan was barred from holding public office after the election tribunal found him guilty of “unlawfully” selling gifts from foreign dignitaries and heads of state, sparking countrywide protests.

The verdict on Wednesday was announced by Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan due to Khan’s non-appearance in court.

Earlier in the day, he had given an order for him to appear in court at 1:30 pm, just 10 minutes after the announcement. Khan is currently in Lahore, recovering from a gunshot wound sustained during a rally in November of last year.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) announced on Twitter that its chairman would hold a press conference at 6:00 pm.

Previously, a banking court in Islamabad also ordered Khan to appear in person before the judge by 3:30 pm in the funding case against his party.

The case against Khan dates back to 2014 when Akbar Babar, a disgruntled member of the opposition party filed a case against him with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), accusing him of receiving funds from foreign countries and companies.

Under the law, political parties are not allowed to accept such donations.

Last year, the commission ruled that the party received millions of dollars in “illegal funds” from countries, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The decision could lead to a ban on Khan and his party.

More details to follow

