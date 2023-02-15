Consumers rejects ‘mini-budget’, hike in power, gas tariffs

PESHAWAR: The public rejected increase in sales tax in “mini-budget” and hike in electricity and natural gas tariffs and demanded the federal government to immediately withdrawal the decisions.

Mohammad Ishaq, President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, rejected the mini-budget, warning the the people would suffer more as increase in sales tax will push a direct pressure on common men. He further said that along with increase in sales tax, prices of basic food items will increase. He added the consumers would also not be able afford the increase in electricity and gas bills in the current situation.

According to Asmat Ali a citizen of Peshawar High inflation h already reduced the purchasing power of common men and more hike prices of petroleum products would trigger in another wave of price-hike. According to Ismat, hoarders have increased rates of basic commodities and after the implementation of “mini budget” by the federal government the prices would increase further.

On one hand government has failed to tame high inflation, on the other hand, unemployment is on the rise due to which th number of people below the poverty line has increased. Naseem Jan, a businessman from Peshawar, said that traders are also facing difficulties due to federal government’s mini-budget. “During the last two weeks, the prices of commodities have increased by 10 to 15% in talks with IMF,” Jan said. He further said that, the government has imposed a ban on LCs, due to which there is high demand for commodities against low supply.

He said due to the lack of raw materials, factories have also stopped production. He said, “Due to increase in sales tax rate, the reduction in purchasing power of the people will also cause difficulties for the big businessmen.”

According to Naseem, after the increase in gas and electricity prices by the federal government, the inflation rate from the mini budget will reach 35% by June. “The crimes rate will increase and will be pushed towards civil war,” Naseem added.

To increase tax revenue, as par agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government has increased the sales tax rate on various goods and services from 17 percent to 18 percent. The government will generate an additional 55 billion rupees by raising the general sales tax from 17 percent to 18 percent.