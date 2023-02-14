NATIONAL

US delegation to visit Pakistan to ‘repair’ diplomatic relations

By Reuters
LAHORE, PAKISTAN - FEBRUARY 18: (FILE) Senator Joseph Biden listens to former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif February 18, 2008 in Lahore, Pakistan. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) announced Biden as his Vice Presidential running mate with a text message in the early morning on August 23, 2008. Biden is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and is familiar with foreign leaders and diplomats from around the world. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON: Derek Chollet, a counselor at US State Department, will lead a delegation to Pakistan this week as Washington and Islamabad seek to “repair” ties ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition claims strained under former prime minister Imran Khan.

The delegation will visit Bangladesh and Pakistan from February 14-18 to meet with senior government officials, civil society members and business leaders, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.

Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament last April, had antagonised the United States throughout his tenure, the government claims. He welcomed the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 and later accused Washington of being behind the attempt to oust him in April of last year.

Washington dismissed his accusations. Khan was succeeded as prime minister by more pliant Shehbaz Sharif.

The US delegation’s visit comes as the economy of Pakistan is still reeling from devastating floods last year that left at least 1,700 people dead, and the government estimates rebuilding efforts will cost $16 billion.

The nuclear-armed nation is in the grip of a full-blown economic crisis. Talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were scheduled to resume online this week after 10 days of face-to-face discussions in Islamabad on how to keep the country afloat ended without a deal on Friday.

Dawn reported late in January that Pakistan had sought US support to unlock the stalled IMF program that would release $1.1 billion to its strained economy as the country rebuilds.

“The delegation will also reaffirm the strong security cooperation between our nations,” the State Department said on Monday.

Economic ties and cooperation to tackle the impact of climate change would be on the agenda in the meeting between the two nations, the department added.

Previous article
Rampant England look to ride ‘Bazball’ wave against depleted New Zealand
Next article
Idris Elba on James Bond: ‘I’m not going to be that guy’
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Three people killed in shooting at Michigan State University

EAST LANSING: At least three people were killed and five injured after a gunman opened fire at Michigan State University (MSU) on Monday night,...

LDA approves footbridge at Peco Road on Punjab ombudsman’s order

Cruise outshines Oscars rivals as Academy readies for award show

Epaper_23-02-14 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.