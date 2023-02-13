NATIONAL

SHC confirms Dr Nazir Ashraf as legal VC, claims ISRA University spokesman

By Staff Report

HYDERABAD: A two-member bench of Sindh High Court Karachi once again confirmed the decision to appoint Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari as the legal and only Vice-Chancellor of Isra University.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the spokesman claimed that the Sindh High Court bench heard the appeal filed by Dr. Saleh Memon, Ghulam Hussain Siddiqui, and Saleem Qazi and obliterated the allegations against University’s Vice Chancellor Dr Nazir Ashraf and rejected the appeal.

Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan appeared in the case on behalf of ISRA Islamic Foundation, while Barrister Khalid Javed Khan and Barrister Ghulam Shabir Shah represented ISRA University.

The University Administration categorically stated that ISRA Islamic Foundation and the ISRA University were separate entities and opponents want to disrupt the peaceful educational system of the university.

