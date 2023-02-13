Red Crescent Society takes action against forced performance by transgender in Gujranwala

LAHORE: Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Punjab Provincial Branch directed Red Crescent District Branch Gujranwala to take a prompt and strong action against their employees who were involved in forcing a transgender to dance in lieu of Ration regarding which a video was aired on electronic and social media on 26-01-2023

Pakistan Red Crescent Society is a part of an international humanitarian organisation which is globally recognized for its social welfare initiatives and the reported immoral acts of the employees of a District Branch cannot be tolerated, said the Chairman, PRCS – Punjab Branch, Justice (r) Sheikh Ahmed Farooq.

Lahore ( ) On the direction of The Chairman, PRCS – Punjab Branch ,Justice (r) Sheikh Ahmed Farooq, a letter was sent on 28-01-2023 to Deputy Commissioner, Gujranwala, who is also the Chairperson of District Red Crescent Branch, Gujranwala to conduct a fair and impartial inquiry against the staff of District Red Crescent Branch, Gujranwala regarding the video clip which was in circulation across media regarding a transgender dance in the premises of DRCB, Gujranwala.

As a result of an inquiry on the orders of the Deputy Commissioner/Chairperson, PRCS District Branch, Gujranwala, it transpired that the incident did happen in the month of July 2022 and video was leaked by Red Crescent Employees of the DRCB Gujranwala.However, Secretary, DRCB, Gujranwala showed negligence in taking timely action/reporting the matter to the Deputy Commissioner/Chairman, DRCB Gujranwala.

Thereafter,Deputy Commissioner/Chairperson, DRCB, Gujranwala convened a meeting of the Management Committee of DRCB Gujranwala on 01-02-2023 and they unanimously decided to terminate the services of all the employees of District Red Branch, Gujranwala who were involved in this immoral activity & making a video of the forced dancing a transgender in DRCB, Gujranwala premises in exchange of ration.

Meanwhile, the aggrieved transgender also lodged an FIR against the culprits involved in the incident on 28-01-2023 in Civil Lines, Police Station, Gujranwala, and demanded impartial investigation & punishment thereof .