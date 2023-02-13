PM Shehbaz, Sherry Rehman take Imran to task for his ‘antics and somersaults’

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan for taking frequent U-Turns, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that his antics and somersaults keep disappointing the nation as his politics is based on lies and deception.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, PM Shehbaz wrote: “Imran Niazi’s antics & somersaults continue to disappoint the nation. The only constant is his desperation to get back into power even if it involves plunging the country into a protracted period of instability. His politics is based on lies which are getting exposed by the day”.

Imran Khan, in his interview with Voice of America (VoA) on Saturday, said that the US administration was partially responsible for “regime change” conspiracy and it was the country’s establishment which implemented the regime change plan.

The former premier told the VoA: “Whatever happened, now as things unfold, it wasn’t solely the US who told Pakistan [to oust me]. It was unfortunately, from what evidence has come up, [former army chief] Gen [Qamar Javed] Bajwa who somehow managed to tell the Americans that I was anti-American. And so, it [the plan to oust me] wasn’t imported from there. It was exported from here to the [US].”

In the televised address, Imran Khan blamed Gen Bajwa for making decisions on accountability and he made sure that the accountability process gets stuck halfway and hence the political bigwigs got a clean shit once his government was osuted.

“Gen Bajwa used to get the credit for good decisions and Imran Khan used to serve as a punching bag for every wrong decision,” Khan claimed, alleging that the former army chief was responsible for the “political and economic ills” faced by the country today.

Sherry assails PTI chief for creating economic mess

After the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that he had no authority in his nearly four years as prime minister tenure, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman castigated the PTI chief, saying, “after destroying the country for three and a half years, Imran Khan has presented the charge sheet against himself”.

In a couple of tweets uploaded on Monday, the minister questioned why the man had remained in office for three and a half years if his government’s decisions were being made by someone else.

“If the prime minister was powerless, why didn’t he leave power and if the former army chief was a super king, why did you offer him lifetime extension?” Sherry asked.

“By putting opponents in jails, you kept taking credit for accountability,” she stated, adding “Now you say accountability institutions were also under the control of the former army chief.”

She remarked, “Have you forgotten that you used to announce the arrest of opponents in rallies,” adding “You are now actually crying over your incompetence and not of being powerlessness.”

Terming Imran Khan puppet Prime Minister, she alleged that no one else is responsible for the current economic catastrophe but only him. “Your fascist and evil government was removed through the constitutional process and not through any conspiracy,” she claimed.