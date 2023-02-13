NATIONAL

Islamabad police enhace security with advanced AI-enabled cameras at key locations

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have installed 200 artificial intelligence cameras at key entry and exit points in the city to enhance security. This initiative was taken at the direction of police chief Akbar Nasir Khan.

The cameras, part of the Safe City Islamabad project, are helping in the elimination of criminal activity and trace culprits of crimes with the help of the cameras. The police are using all available resources to secure the city, including connecting the Eagle Squads with the police communication system and assigning them to respond to emergency calls.

Additionally, reports of lost items can now be easily tracked through the online system and retrieved from the Safe City Islamabad office instead of police stations. The police are committed to making the federal capital a safer place for its citizens.

