Court issues order regarding termination of Gill’s acquittal plea

ISLAMABAD:A local court on Monday issued a written order regarding rejection of the acquittal plea of PTI’s leader Shahbaz Gill in sedition case.

Additional Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra issued a three-page written order regarding the matter.

The order stated that the defence lawyer had said that the case against his client had been made on the basis of a USB and its forensic was never been conducted. The lawyer was of the view that the USB was not in sealed form due to which it couldn’t be depended. He had further stated that there was no evidence against his client, it added.

The court said that so far no charges were framed against Shahbaz Gill and the evidences and witnesses yet to be produced before it. The order said that the accused would have a complete opportunity to raise objections against evidence and witnesses during cross-examination.

The order said that there were satisfactory evidence on record to show the connection of the accused with this case.

It stated that Shahbaz Gill had never denied his statement during hearings before the court. The acquittal plea of the accused is subsequently dismissed, it concluded.