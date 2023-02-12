World

Judge rescues himself from hearing Jamia violence case

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: A Delhi judge, who recently discharged student activists Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha along with nine others in the 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case, has rescued himself from hearing a similar matter citing “personal reasons”.

Additional Sessions Judge Arul Varma was hearing a case regarding the violence in Jamia Nagar in December 2019 which was registered against several accused, including Asif Iqbal Tanha.

“Due to personal reasons, he recuses from hearing the matter. Accordingly, let the present matter be put up before the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Southeast district, Saket court, for February 13 at 12pm with a request to transfer the matter,” the judge said in an order passed on Friday.

Last Saturday, while discharging the 11 accused in the other case, the judge had said legal proceedings were initiated in a “perfunctory and cavalier fashion” and “allowing them to undergo the rigmarole of a long-drawn trial, does not augur well for the criminal justice system of the country”.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR in connection with the violence that erupted after a clash between police and people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019.

