Rally taken out to pay tribute to Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru

MUZAFFARABAD: A rally to pay tribute to martyrs Muhammad Afzal Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Butt for their sacrifice for Kashmir freedom movement was taken out here on Thursday under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of their martyrdom day .

Muhammad Maqbool Butt was executed on February 11, 1984 and Muhammad Afzal Guru on February 9, 2013 in Delhi’s Tihar Jail and were buried inside the prison.

A large number of people gathered at Shaheed Afzal Guru Chowk carrying banners on which the photos of the two martyrs were displayed and tributary phrases were written.

People marched on Chakouthi road while chanting pro Freedom and Anti-Indian slogans.

Speakers on the occasion said that Maqbool Bhatt and Afzal Guru embraced martyrdom but did not bow before India’s worst tortures.

They stated that the two fearless leaders of Kashmir fought for a safe and independent political future of the state.

Speakers said that these sons of Kashmir accepted the noose of executions but did not recognize the forced sovereignty of India and its illegal military occupation.

“India should know that people will never give up their rightful demand for independence and referendum”, they reiterated.

They also paid tribute to other martyrs of Kashmir freedom movement including Syed Ali Gillani, Muhammad Ashraf Khan Sehrai, Mirwaiz Maulvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, Burhan Wani and others.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Usman Ali Hashim, Muhammad Ishaq Shaheen, Muhammad Fayyaz, Faisal Farooq, Alif Din Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Pervaiz, Syed Mahmood and others were also present on the occasion.

Indian judiciary executed Muhammad Maqbool Bhatt on February 11, 1984 and Muhammad Afzal Gaur on February 9, 2013 in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

The bodies of both the martyrs were buried in the prison and were not handed over to their heirs.