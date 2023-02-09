Federal ministers visit Turkish embassy to express solidarity

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood paid a visit to the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad to express solidarity with the devastating earthquake-hit people of Türkiye.

According to a press release issued here, the two federal ministers met with Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Bekasi on instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed their regret over the recent tragedy in Türkiye.

The federal ministers also offered prayers for those martyred in the tragedy and recorded their comments in the guest book.

Ishaq Dar said the Pakistani government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will provide all forms of cooperation to Türkiye in this hour of need.

Asad Mehmood said Pakistan stands with its brother Islamic country, Türkiye, during this difficult time and considers the suffering and pain of the Turkish people as its own.