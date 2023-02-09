Balochistan in denial regarding the urgency of climate change

By Fatima Kakar

According to the global climate risk index for 2019 – 2000, Pakistan has consistently been ranked 8th among the top 10 most vulnerable countries. In other words, we have been brushing the matter of climate change under the rug for the past 20 years until it became evidently uncontrollable. According to the German Watch Report, Pakistan has risen to fifth place in the world in terms of vulnerability to climate change as of 2022.

Given that Pakistan has witnessed the intensified side effects of climate change in the form of floods, mainly observed in the region of Balochistan, which brought colossal damage in terms of infrastructure, food scarcity, and spread of diseases. It was an unprecedented disaster, which we all knew about in advance according to several major reports published by notable organizations, but for which we were unprepared due to several factors, mainly the pandemic and political instability in the country.

However, recently, the country has been observed taking several steps to counter climate change. Recently, the Ministry of Climate Change published the National Hazardous Waste Management Policy for 2022. Under this policy, each province was expected to complete the National Action Plan for developing the implementation framework within three months. which Balochistan has failed to submit as of yet.

Balochistan, however, in the light of the above discussion, has been very gradual in processing and grasping the reality of climate change and its glaring effects on the province. As of yet, there are no signs of development in the Balochistan government regarding the National Action Plan for Hazardous Waste Management Policy 2022. Since, this policy is a very basic and fundamental step towards countering climate change effects in our region, it has to be undertaken immediately. Without taking this step, other relevant matters in dire need of attention can barely be sorted out. Subsequently, it is observed that the provincial government has been adopting a very neglectful approach towards the climate crisis, as there are no policies formulated and initiated by the provincial government.

Above all, the province as a whole, including the civic population, has failed to take the very first basic step of acknowledging the aggressive change in climate and has also failed to realize its reasons, particularly with respect to the way the province functions, let alone cater to all other highly relevant issues associated with the climate crisis. Although it is a known fact that the country has the lowest carbon footprint, the country nonetheless must accept its vulnerability, specifically in Balochistan and address the current crisis without further delay.

Balochistan desperately needs to prepare for the coming serious consequences and needs to act efficiently. Along with the acknowledgement, Balochistan also requires a policy shift in its regime, putting climate urgency at the top of the agenda this year, otherwise, we must realize that the recent floods were merely the tip an iceberg of the following disasters that are yet to arrive.

One of the minor examples of such neglect is the fact that the leading causes of climate crisis, along with other forgotten factors, are found in Balochistan and include excessive and unnecessary consumption of polythene at a dangerous rate, while our government seems to be ignorant of its dangerous implications for the environment, which have immediate relevance in all spheres of life, most prominently health. Plastic not only contributes to carbon emissions through its manufacturing but also has adverse effects on the environment, affecting the population, and entering our food chain. Plastic takes 1000 years to degrade.

The public seems to be unknowledgeable on this matter as well due to the prevailing illiteracy, and lack of awareness programmes, seminars, and conferences in educational institutions, regarding the subject. This is why our society seems to overlook the signs of urgency to compose the storm of climate change ahead of us.

Negligence on this matter is not affordable and will eventually bring colossal damage to the already flawed infrastructure, human capital, economy, and pose social challenges, which I believe we have enough already on our plates for the time being. Therefore, we cannot and must not hold such an irresponsible attitude.

The writer is a Research Assistant at the BTTN (Balochistan Think Tank Network).