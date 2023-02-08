NATIONAL

ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2002 sails through Parliament

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: June 11  Parliamentarians listens Federal Minister for Finance, Economic Affairs and Statistics Syed Naveed Qamar presenting the national budget 2008-09 during National Assembly session at Parliament House. The minister presents the Rs. 2010 billion budget and size is 29.7% higher than the size of estimates for 2007-08. APP photo by Afzaal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Sitting of the Parliament (Majlis-e-Shoora) on Wednesday passed the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2002 with two amendments mainly omitting clause 3 and clause 4.

Both the amendments were proposed by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed in the House. The House adopted both the amendments after the Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan terming the amendments good.

Rana Maqbool said there was indirect system for election of Chairman/Mayor and Deputy Mayor so the clause 3 of the bill should be omitted to pave way for the indirect election.

Similarly, the clause 4 pertained to increase the number of union councils from 101 to 125 within the Islamabad Capital Territory which was also omitted.

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan moved the bill to further amend the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015 [The Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2022 as passed by the National Assembly and Senate and returned by the President in the House.

According to the statement of Objects and Reasons, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government Act was promulgated in 2015 to establish an elected local government system to devolve political, administrative, and financial authority in order to promote good governance and effective service delivery through the institutionalized participation and involvement of people in day to day governance.

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is a municipal body established under the ICT Local Government (Amendment) Act, 2022.

Previous article
Second PAF C-130 aircraft carrying relief goods arrive in Turkiye
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Muree Police granted daylong transit-remand: Sh Rashid files another plea for...

ISLAMABAD: A day after rejection of bail by a local court, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on...
PARC

Grateful to Japanese govt for capacity building program: Chairman PARC

Pakistan trashes reports it denied access to Indian flight

Waseem ‘hurt’ after Naseem given honorary DSP post

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.