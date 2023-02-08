Academic Saeed Shafqat elected chairman of PEF BoD

LAHORE: The 82nd meeting of the Board of Directors at the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) headquarters in Lahore was conducted on Wednesday, and Dr. Saeed Shafqat, a renowned author and academic, was elected as the new chairman of the body.

Attendees included Naveed Shahzad Mirza from the School Education Department, Hassan Farooq from the Planning and Development Department, Qaratul Ain Zafar from the Finance Department, Shaheen Mehboob from the Social Welfare Department, Dr. Intizar Hussain Butt from the University of Education, and Moazzama Masood from the Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Department. Dr. Azam Chaudhry and Dr. Basit Khan participated in the meeting online.

The managing director of PEF, Manzar Javed Ali, welcomed all board members and congratulated Dr. Shafqat — who is also the founding director of the Centre for Public Policy and Governance (CPPG), a public policy and research institute at Forman Christian College — on his election as its chairman.

During the meeting, Dr. Shafqat expressed his gratitude to the board members and Ali, and expressed hope for further improvements in PEF’s educational initiatives through the collective experience of the members.

The chairman praised the work of PEF partners and team members, crediting their success to the public-private partnership model used by PEF.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the teachers in PEF schools, stating that they are contributing to the improvement of education quality through their hard work and dedication.