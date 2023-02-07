PEMRA prohibits TV coverage of park rape case to ‘protect victim’s identity’

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to “protect the identity” of the victim, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has banned all TV stations from airing news or reports of a rape attack that occurred in the F-9 Park of Islamabad.

A police report revealed that a woman was subjected to rape by two armed men at the largest park in Islamabad. The victim, who filed a first information report (FIR) under Section 376 (punishment for rape), said the harrowing incident occurred on February 2.

The complaint said the victim, accompanied by a male colleague, was stopped at gunpoint by the men in the park who then took them to a nearby forest, beat and raped the woman, and told her not to return to the park at that time.

Subsequently, on February 5, the watchdog issued a notification, announcing that several satellite TV stations were airing reports that revealed the identity of the survivor. “This is a violation of clause 8 of Pemra Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015,” it read.

“While exercising powers conferred under Section 27 (a) of the PEMRA Ordinance, 2002, as amended by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Act, 2007, broadcast/rebroadcast of news/reports with regard to F-9 Park Islamabad incident is prohibited, with immediate effect,” the notification said.

The authority’s decision to ban coverage of the case is in line with its commitment to protecting the privacy and dignity of victims of such crimes, it said.